Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.78 ($42.45).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($34.27) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

1COV stock opened at €32.86 ($36.92) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a 12 month high of €48.18 ($54.13).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

