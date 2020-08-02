CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Increased to $810.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $730.00 to $810.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CSGP has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CoStar Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $791.08.

CoStar Group stock opened at $849.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $708.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $661.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 14.01. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $939.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.67 and a beta of 1.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 164.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in CoStar Group by 405.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

