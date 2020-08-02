CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $849.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.01 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $708.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $661.58. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.08.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

