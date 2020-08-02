Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.