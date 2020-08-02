Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,295,000 after buying an additional 19,190,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,029,000 after buying an additional 5,370,587 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,361,000 after buying an additional 1,543,345 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Corning by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after buying an additional 1,271,063 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,901,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 310.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

