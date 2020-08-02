Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 475 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,346,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,318,000 after buying an additional 578,218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,673,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237,907 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 52.9% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,540,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,791,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 48.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 943,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 309,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $86.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.74.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

