Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Up 46.9% in July

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 297,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Cooper-Standard stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $180.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.11.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The auto parts company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.35). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $654.89 million for the quarter.
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.
