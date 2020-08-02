Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Up 46.9% in July

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 297,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $180.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.11.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The auto parts company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.35). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $654.89 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 96.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

