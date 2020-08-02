Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,518,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.25.

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $359,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Albert G. White III bought 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $282.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.54. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

