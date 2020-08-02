Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $282.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

In related news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

