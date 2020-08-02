Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCS. TheStreet lowered shares of Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Container Store Group stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $151.69 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Container Store Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Container Store Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Container Store Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Container Store Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Container Store Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Container Store Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

