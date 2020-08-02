Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,435 ($17.66) target price (down from GBX 1,585 ($19.51)) on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.95) to GBX 1,350 ($16.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,915 ($23.57) to GBX 1,410 ($17.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,800 ($22.15) price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,470 ($18.09) to GBX 1,340 ($16.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,276.94 ($15.71).

LON CPG opened at GBX 1,050.50 ($12.93) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,133.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,395.75. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 11.01 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,150 ($26.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.20 ($0.45) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Compass Group will post 8454.8846129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

