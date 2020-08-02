Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,310

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,400 ($17.23) to GBX 1,310 ($16.12) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s current price.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.38) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,435 ($17.66) target price (down from GBX 1,585 ($19.51)) on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.71) to GBX 1,280 ($15.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Compass Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,250 ($15.38) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,276.94 ($15.71).

Get Compass Group alerts:

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,050.50 ($12.93) on Friday. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 11.01 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,150 ($26.46). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,133.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,395.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.48.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.20 ($0.45) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Compass Group will post 8454.8846129 EPS for the current year.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.