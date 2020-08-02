Compass Group (LON:CPG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,470 ($18.09) to GBX 1,340 ($16.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 1,800 ($22.15) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,400 ($17.23) to GBX 1,200 ($14.77) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Compass Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,370 ($16.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,276.94 ($15.71).

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,050.50 ($12.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,395.75. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 11.01 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,150 ($26.46).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.20 ($0.45) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Group will post 8454.8846129 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

