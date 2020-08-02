Comparing Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) & Dare Bioscience (OTCMKTS:DARE)

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) and Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medicure and Dare Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicure $15.20 million 0.59 -$14.91 million N/A N/A Dare Bioscience N/A N/A -$14.26 million ($0.97) -1.14

Dare Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medicure.

Volatility & Risk

Medicure has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dare Bioscience has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medicure and Dare Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicure -126.65% -33.24% -25.00% Dare Bioscience N/A -586.39% -214.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Medicure and Dare Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A Dare Bioscience 0 1 4 0 2.80

Dare Bioscience has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 305.41%. Given Dare Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dare Bioscience is more favorable than Medicure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Dare Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Medicure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Dare Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dare Bioscience beats Medicure on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc., a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome. The company's products also comprise PREXXARTAN, an oral solution used for the treatment of hypertension. In addition, it is developing TARDOXAL that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia/neurological indications; and products for the treatment of acute cardiology. Medicure Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Strategic Science and Technologies-D, LLC and Strategic Science Technologies, LLC to develop and commercialize indications for women related to female sexual dysfunction and/or female reproductive health. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

