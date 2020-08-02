Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $103,498,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cognex by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

CGNX stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $66.95.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

