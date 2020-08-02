Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.47.

CDE opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 230,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

