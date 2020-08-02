Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Director David B. Weinberg Sells 200,000 Shares

Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of KO opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.