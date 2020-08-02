Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Director David B. Weinberg Sells 200,000 Shares

Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of KO opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
