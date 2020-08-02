CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised CNB Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.03. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $37.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Peter F. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,024 shares of company stock valued at $44,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 29.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 39.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 344.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

