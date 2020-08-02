Cna Financial (CNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cna Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $33.30 on Friday. Cna Financial has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other Cna Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 161,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.49 per share, for a total transaction of $5,240,799.45. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 564,430 shares of company stock valued at $17,946,911. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

