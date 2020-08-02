Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) Receives $25.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

CCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday.

CCC stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. Clarivate Analytics has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $28.82.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 21.7% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 80.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the second quarter worth $259,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

