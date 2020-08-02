Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIVB. ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Civista Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Civista Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

CIVB stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $210.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.97. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 29.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 36,960 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 315.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 25,071 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

