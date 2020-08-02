Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $22.97 on Thursday. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

