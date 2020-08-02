Citigroup Increases ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $31.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of ARCB opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $767.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $33.53.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 273,374 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 141,956 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

