Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives GBX 235.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 235.50 ($2.90).

CINE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cineworld Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

LON:CINE opened at GBX 38.20 ($0.47) on Tuesday. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 257.20 ($3.17). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $524.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.