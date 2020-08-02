Ciner Resources (CINR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

Shares of CINR opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.37. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

