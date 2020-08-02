Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNK. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cinemark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

