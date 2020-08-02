Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Cigna by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 316,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

CI opened at $172.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.90. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 150,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $31,370,660.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,399,933.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.57, for a total value of $363,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,644.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,802 shares of company stock valued at $48,470,825. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

