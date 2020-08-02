CIBT Education Group Inc Acquires 52,500 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$24,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,973,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,867,639.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$960.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$1,104.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 38,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,069.50.

On Friday, July 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,081.00.

On Monday, July 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 45,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$20,700.00.

On Monday, June 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 60,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$28,800.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 70,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$33,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 31,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$14,415.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 4,700 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,138.50.

TSE MBA opened at C$0.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.53. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$0.76. The company has a market cap of $35.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.22 target price on shares of CIBT Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

