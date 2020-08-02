CIBC Raises Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:IPLPF) Price Target to $10.00

Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:IPLPF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IPLPF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered Cogna Educacao to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cogna Educacao from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPLPF opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06. Cogna Educacao has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

