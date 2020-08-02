CIBC Boosts Norbord (TSE:OSB) Price Target to C$50.00

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OSB. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Norbord from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Norbord from C$36.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

OSB stock opened at C$43.56 on Thursday. Norbord has a twelve month low of C$13.01 and a twelve month high of C$44.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.39.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$626.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$639.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Norbord will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

