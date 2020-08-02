CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,608 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 249,622 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAND shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

