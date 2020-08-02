CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,437 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NetApp by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 49,502 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NetApp by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NetApp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in NetApp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. Cowen lowered their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on NetApp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

