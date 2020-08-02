CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $218.79 on Friday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RE shares. ValuEngine raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BofA Securities started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.73.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

