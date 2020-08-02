CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 554 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trane were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth $8,397,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth $502,000. First American Bank bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth $2,126,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane alerts:

TT opened at $111.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.36. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.48.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trane will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.