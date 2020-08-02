CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 4,164 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 820,608 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 578.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 840,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 577,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 175,136 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 490,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 123,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

BLDP opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

