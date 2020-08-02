CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 158 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Equifax by 539.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $5,321,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equifax by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.81.

In related news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total value of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,618 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,414. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $162.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $181.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.