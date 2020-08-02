CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

KEYS opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.75. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

