CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $71.37 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.042 per share. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.40%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

