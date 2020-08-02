CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) by 700.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,220 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

SILV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $10.80 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of SILV opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

