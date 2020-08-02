CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.71 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 459,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after purchasing an additional 357,018 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 61,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $77.75 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.23.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

