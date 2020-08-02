CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.78.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

