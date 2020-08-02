CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Shares of BR stock opened at $134.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $134.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.73.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total value of $1,191,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,054 shares of company stock worth $19,209,467 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

