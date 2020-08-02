CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 7,582 Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of BlackBerry worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Shares of BB stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.50. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

