CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 348 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,618 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $81.01 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

