CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

DOV stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.71.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

