CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $105.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $281,794.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

