CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 144 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 90,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 342,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,476,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,856,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,303 shares of company stock worth $7,035,218 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $177.55 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $177.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.