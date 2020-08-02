Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Trading Up 7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $97.68 and last traded at $96.33, approximately 4,192,610 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 1,794,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.06.

The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.71.

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,152,581.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,225 shares of company stock valued at $19,915,197 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after buying an additional 2,122,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $145,179,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after buying an additional 1,139,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,659,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 880,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71.

About Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.