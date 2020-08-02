Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,225 shares of company stock worth $19,915,197 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.71. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $96.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

