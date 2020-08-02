Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHGG. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $80.97 on Friday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -736.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 47,376 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,842,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,052,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $82,298.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,850,711.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,151 shares of company stock worth $19,337,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Chegg by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chegg by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

